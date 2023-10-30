UP: Four children, driver killed as school van collides with bus in Budaun

Four children and a school van driver died in Budaun district on Monday morning when the speeding vehicle had a head-on collision with another school bus. Fifteen children sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to district hospital. Representational image.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday morning around 8.45am near Naviganj village in Usawan.

The deceased driver has been identified as Omendra Kumar, whose son is also among the four deceased children.

District police chief Om Prakash Singh confirmed that the accident took place due to speeding.

Students of the bus complained that their usual person was not driving the vehicle. Instead, he was giving someone else driving lessons with the school children at the back.

