Wed, Aug 06, 2025
U.P: Four Kasganj cops suspended after jeweller alleges 3L extortion

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Aug 06, 2025 08:04 pm IST

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Bharti said the case dates back two weeks, when Kasganj police arrested a thief named Jai Prakash alias JP. During recovery of the stolen items, it was found that some jewellery had allegedly been sold to Ajay Kumar Verma, a resident of Sahawar.

Four policemen, including an inspector, sub-inspector, and two constables, have been suspended in Kasganj district after a jeweller from Sahawar accused two constables of extortion. A case has been registered against the constables, who allegedly took 3 lakh from the jeweller to release him from custody.

According to ASP Bharti, an internal probe confirmed the allegations. (Sourced)
Verma was taken into custody. In his complaint to the superintendent of police, Verma alleged that constable Sobran Singh from Patiali police station and Special Operations Group (SOG) constable Pawan Kumar demanded 50,000 along with the jewellery. Later, they allegedly threatened to jail him unless he paid 3 lakh. Verma said he called a family member from the police station, and the money was later handed over to the two constables.

According to ASP Bharti, an internal probe confirmed the allegations. A case has been registered at Patiali police station against constables Sobran Singh, Pawan Kumar, along with others, under sections 140(2)/308(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation is being handled by the circle officer of Patiali.

Meanwhile, SP Kasganj Ankita Sharma ordered the suspension of all four policemen, including inspector Ram Vakeel Singh, in charge of Patiali police station, and Vinay Sharma, in charge of the SOG, after their roles were found to be under suspicion.

