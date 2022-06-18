U.P.: Four minors among seven killed in Banthra road mishap

Seven people, including four boys aged between 13 and 15 years, were killed and five others critically injured when a speeding small carrier vehicle had a head-on collision with a tanker under Banthra police station limits of Lucknow here early on Saturday.

Inspector in-charge, Banthra police station, Ajay Pratap Singh said the accident occurred near Latif Nagar at around 2:30am when the tanker driver fell asleep and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side.

He said the deceased were identified as Shailendra Kumar, 35, Purshottam, 23, Shameen, 22, Ram Aadhar, 15, Sambhar, 13, Jai Karan, 13, and Rahul, 13, all residents of Atrauli in Hardoi district.

Singh said those injured were identified as Santosh, Kuldeep, Ramendra, Jitendra and Vivek. He said they were all undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

The inspector said all the victims were labourers coming to Lucknow in search of work. The bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination and the families of the deceased had been informed, he added.

The inspector said the tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot after the accident. He said the vehicle had been impounded and efforts were being made to trace the driver after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 279 for causing injuries due to negligent driving and 304-A for causing death due to negligent driving with Banthra police station.