U.P.: Four minors among seven killed in Banthra road mishap
Seven people, including four boys aged between 13 and 15 years, were killed and five others critically injured when a speeding small carrier vehicle had a head-on collision with a tanker under Banthra police station limits of Lucknow here early on Saturday.
Inspector in-charge, Banthra police station, Ajay Pratap Singh said the accident occurred near Latif Nagar at around 2:30am when the tanker driver fell asleep and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side.
He said the deceased were identified as Shailendra Kumar, 35, Purshottam, 23, Shameen, 22, Ram Aadhar, 15, Sambhar, 13, Jai Karan, 13, and Rahul, 13, all residents of Atrauli in Hardoi district.
Singh said those injured were identified as Santosh, Kuldeep, Ramendra, Jitendra and Vivek. He said they were all undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.
The inspector said all the victims were labourers coming to Lucknow in search of work. The bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination and the families of the deceased had been informed, he added.
The inspector said the tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot after the accident. He said the vehicle had been impounded and efforts were being made to trace the driver after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 279 for causing injuries due to negligent driving and 304-A for causing death due to negligent driving with Banthra police station.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics