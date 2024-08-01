U.P. gets permission for 7 new medical colleges

The number of MBBS seats in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000- mark as the National Medical Commission (NMC) granted the letter of permission to seven new medical colleges and allowed the increase of seats in two existing colleges on Wednesday. The counselling slated to begin in August will be conducted on 10,500 MBBS seats across the state (File)

Uttar Pradesh had applied for permission for 13 new medical colleges and an increase of MBBS seats in some colleges, but the NMC had initially denied the letter of permission for new colleges. Thereafter, Uttar Pradesh appealed to get the NMC’s decision reviewed. As a result, seven new colleges got permission to run classes from the current academic session.

Director general medical education (DGME) Kinjal Singh said, “LoP (letter of permission) has been issued for the autonomous state medical colleges in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur collectively having 600 MBBS seats. Additionally, the government medical colleges in Agra and Meerut have had their seat counts increased by 72 and 50, respectively, bringing the total to 200 seats at the Agra Medical College and 150 seats at the Meerut Medical College.”

Among the new colleges, there are three under the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode in Maharajganj, Shamli, and Sambhal. The NMC has also approved an increase in seats at a private medical college in Hapur.

The counselling slated to begin in August will be conducted on 10,500 MBBS seats across government, private, and PPP model medical colleges in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had discussed with Union health minister JP Nadda the recognition of 13 new medical colleges.

For the remaining six medical colleges, an appeal to the NMC will be made once again, and if all goes as planned, they are likely to receive their LoP soon, said a press statement from the state government.

Singh said the PPP-mode medical colleges in Shamli, Maharajganj, and Sambhal have also received LoP for 150, 150, and 50 MBBS seats respectively.

In the previous academic session, there were 3,828 MBBS seats available for counselling in government medical colleges. For the 2024-25 session, this number has increased by 722, totaling 4,550 seats. The private sector, which previously had 5,450 MBBS seats, now has 5,600 following a 150-seat increase. Additionally, 350 seats will be available for counseling in three new PPP-mode medical colleges, said the DGME.

DGME also said that an appeal will be made to the NMC to secure approval for the remaining government medical colleges.