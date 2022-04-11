UP government allocates ₹50 lakh for Ayodhya Ramlila
The cultural department of the state government on Monday allocated ₹50 lakh for regularly staging Ramlila in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan, a body of the cultural department, organises the event.
“From the first day of Navratri (April 2) this year, staging of Ramlila began in Ayodhya,” said Jaiveer Singh, UP minister for tourism and culture on Monday. He artistes from all across the country and abroad will part of the Ramlila.
Regular staging of Ramlila began in Ayodhya in 2004 and it continued till 2015. Thereafter, due to suicide by Avinash Kumar, administration officer associated with the event, Ramlila could not be staged for the next two years.
After BJP formed government in the state (first tenure) in March 2017, the Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan got approval from the government to stage Ramlila.
However since 2020, due to Covid-19, it could not be staged. Now, after a gap of two years Ramlila has been resumed.
-
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
-
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
-
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
-
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
-
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
