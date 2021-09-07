UP government to fund folk artistes’ instrument purchase

In order to help folk artistes in these difficult times, the state directorate of culture has announced a scheme under which the state government will provide funds to folk artistes for the purchase of instruments.

Under the ‘Lok Kalakar Vadya Yantra Kraya Yojana’ the state government has kept a fund of ₹1 crore to help folk artists whose income have suffered during the time of the pandemic. However, there is a rider: no artiste will be given more than ₹20,000 as aid for purchase of folk instruments, said culture director Shishir (he goes by one name).

Artistes who earn below ₹1.20 lakh per year will be eligible for the scheme. Besides, the artiste must be 35 years or more in age and registered in the e-directory of the directorate of culture. A committee which includes a teacher of Bhatkhande, along with two officials of culture directorate will deliberate and decide on the applications of beneficiaries. The last date for submitting the form for aid is September 30.

Shishir said, “The idea is to help the maximum number of folk artists over 35 years of age. The artistes can apply for monetary help for purchase of instruments by filling a form. This scheme is expected to help a number of artistes who are unable to purchase expensive instruments.

“The directorate will help in the purchase of instruments like flute, chikara , nakkara , ektara, dholki, naal, tabla, alghoza, dhaad, dotara, duggi, dhol, manjhira, nagada, pena , pipa, pipri, etc. We know that during the pandemic the income of folk artistes has suffered. They are not able to get programmes hence have lost their earning and many of them want to purchase new folk instruments but are short of funds. That’s why we decided to help our artistes purchase instruments so that they can earn their bread and butter with respect.

“Such a scheme has been initiated for the first time in the state and we hope ₹1 crore will be distributed among deserving artistes who are recognised by the department of culture. An amount not exceeding ₹20,000 artiste will be transferred directly into their accounts for the purchase. They will have to furnish a receipt of the instrument purchased along with a written declaration that they have purchased the instrument with the money provided by the department.”

Gulab Khan, a nagada artist, said, “We must welcome this gesture from the state government. After all, here is someone who thinks about the problems of folk artistes too.”

Professor Kamlesh Dubey of Bhatkhande Music Deemed University said, “Due to inflated ego, folk artistes don’t share their problems with anyone. Most of them are not well off. Folk artistes must take advantage of such schemes.”