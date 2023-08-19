Kanpur CP, Agra zone ADG among 9 IPS officers transferred in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government on Saturday transferred nine Indian Police Services (IPS) officers of additional director general (ADG), inspector general (IG) and deputy IG ranks. Among those shifted included the police commissioner of Kanpur and the additional director general of Agra zone. Rajeev Krishna has been replaced by a woman IPS officer Anupam Kulshrestha. (For Representation)

A senior home department official confirmed that the list included Kanpur commissioner of police (CP) BP Jogdand, Agra zone ADG Rajeev Krishna and ADG Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Naveen Arora.

Jogdand, who has been sent as ADG of Women and Child Protection Organisation 1090, has been replaced by Dr RK Swarnkar who was earlier posted as ADG UP Police Promotion and Recruitment Board. Jogdand was shifted from the post of Kanpur CP merely 72 days before his superannuation on October 31 later this year.

Rajeev Krishna, who has been shifted as ADG Vigilance Establishment in Lucknow, has been replaced by a woman IPS officer Anupam Kulshrestha, who was earlier ADG Traffic as well as had the additional charge of ADG 1090. ADG ATS Naveen Arora and ADG Technical Services Mohit Agarwal have swapped their places.

Similarly, secretary, home, BD Paulson has been made ADG Traffic and Road Safety after promotion from IG rank while Sanjeev Gupta, who was earlier IG law and order, has replaced Paulson as new secretary, home, and LR Kumar, who was earlier posted as DIG Vigilance, has been transferred as DIG law and order.