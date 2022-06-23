UP Governor honours MMMUT team for grade-A NAAC rating
Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor, Anandiben Patel honoured the team of the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, for achieving grade –A in NAAC evaluation at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.
The members were involved in preparation for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation.
“It is a matter of happiness that the university has got grade-A in the first attempt for NAAC evaluation,” said the Chancellor.
She encouraged the members of the NAAC committee of the university and said that they now have to make efforts to achieve ‘A++’ category by removing their remaining shortcomings.
She congratulated vice chancellor JP Pandey and members of the committee, which was constituted for NAAC preparation, and motivated them to share the preparations made by them for this achievement with other universities of the state.
Sharing experiences of her recent visits to Chandigarh and Panjab universities, she said that a large number of students from Uttar Pradesh go there for education. “We have to make efforts to provide higher education of international standards here in the state itself,” she said adding that an exemplary report of the educational institutions in Chandigarh would soon be made available to other universities.
The vice chancellor of the university professor JP Pandey presented the marks given by NAAC on all the seven criteria. He also appreciated special cooperation of the university’s alumni and students in this direction.
