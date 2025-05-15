U.P. govt allocates 1,253 crore for road connectivity in industrial, logistics parks

With an aim to provide world class infrastructure for industries, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹1,253 crore to improve road connectivity in industrial and logistics parks. The industrial development department has identified the roads. (For Representation)

For this project, the government has earmarked 33 major roads in industrial areas and logistic parks across the state. The public works department (PWD) and the infrastructure and industrial development department will jointly execute the project.

The industrial development department has identified the roads. The plan gives special attention to areas where industrial clusters are being developed so that infrastructure could be completed on time.

The project seeks to improve roads that connect small businesses, startups and standalone units. These roads will be upgraded to enhance access and support the smooth functioning of small-scale enterprises.

To make this possible, roads around upcoming industrial zones will be linked to major routes like national highways, state highways and key district roads with four-lane connectivity.

Standalone units will also be better connected, and the plan will help improve access to a variety of industrial areas and PLEDGE (Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engines) parks.

This push for better connectivity is seen as a strategic move that will bring multiple benefits. It will reduce travel time for logistics, cut down transport costs and improve the overall competitiveness of industries, said the state government on Thursday.

The government sees this plan as a decisive step toward shaping the future of industry in Uttar Pradesh. Not only will this initiative support economic growth, it will also strengthen the state’s contribution to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).