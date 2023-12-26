UP govt announces 3-year age relaxation for police recruitment

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a three-year age relaxation for candidates applying for the posts of police constable, said officials. The application process for UP Police constable recruitment, through online mode, will start from December 27, which will continue till January 16, 2024. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad to change the maximum age limit to 25 years in place of 22 years, to provide a chance to aspirants who could not participate in the process in wake of the recruitment process not being initiated due to the Covid pandemic.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a social media post, the CM stated that the UP government was fully committed to the interests of the youth and their bright future.

“In the ongoing process for recruitment to the post of Reserve Civil Police, it has been decided to give relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for all categories of candidates,” he added.

Youths and public representatives of the state were demanding age relaxation for the recruitment of 60,244 police constables, citing the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the career prospects of youngsters in the state.

UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to recruit 60,244 constables in the UP Police. In this sequence, recruitment notification was issued by the board on Saturday. Out of the total posts to be filled, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 posts are reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), 16264 for Other Backward Class, 12650 for Scheduled Castes and 1204 posts for Scheduled Tribe.

Reservation for women is also prescribed in the notification. According to the information, 20% quota was given to them.

Interested candidates can get all the information by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board https://uppbpb.gov.in.

The application process for UP Police constable recruitment, through online mode, will start from December 27, which will continue till January 16, 2024. At the same time, the last date for fee adjustment and amendment in application is January 18.

Along with the application form, candidates will also have to deposit the application fee, which has been fixed at ₹400 by the recruitment board. For recruitment, the minimum height of male candidates coming from general, OBC and Scheduled Caste categories should be 168 cm and the minimum height of female candidates should be 152 cm, while the minimum height of male candidates coming from Scheduled Tribe category should be 160 cm and the minimum height of female candidates should be 147 cm.

To get selected in the recruitment, candidates will have to first appear in the written examination. After this, the successful candidates will be invited for document verification and physical standard test. To apply for UP Police constable posts, the candidates must have passed Class 10 and 12 from a board established by law in India or have its equivalent qualification recognized by the government.