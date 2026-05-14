Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced financial assistance and compensation for families affected by the spate of thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusts that rocked the state over the past 24 hours, an official statement issued here said. UP govt announces relief for families affected by inclement weather

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed ministers in charge of districts to visit affected areas and assess the situation, asserting that the government stands firmly with people affected by the disaster.

The chief minister said any laxity in relief operations would not be tolerated and instructed officials to ensure immediate assistance to affected families.

According to officials, families of persons who died in the calamity would be provided financial assistance of ₹4 lakh.

Directions have also been issued for speedy relief to farmers, cattle rearers and other affected families suffering crop and livestock losses.

Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the damage caused by adverse weather conditions with district magistrates and additional district magistrates of affected districts via video conferencing.

He instructed officials to personally meet affected families and ensure necessary assistance is provided without delay.

Officials said continuous monitoring is being carried out from the control room established at the relief commissioner's office.

Following weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department, around 34.64 crore warning messages were sent to people through the 'Sachet' portal, officials said.

The state disaster helpline number 1070 has also been placed on high alert for immediate assistance, they added.

Among relief measures announced by the government, farmers suffering more than 33 per cent crop loss will be eligible for compensation.

Officials said compensation has been fixed at ₹8,500 per hectare for rain-fed areas, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated areas and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and agro-forestry.

The assistance would be limited to farmers owning up to two hectares of land.

The government has also made provisions for assistance of up to ₹18,000 per hectare for removal of silt and debris in agricultural fields due to excessive rainfall.

District magistrates have been directed to complete survey work in a transparent and time-bound manner so that eligible farmers receive relief promptly.

The government has also announced compensation for livestock losses.

Officials said assistance up to ₹37,500 would be provided for the death of milch cattle such as cows and buffaloes, ₹32,000 for non-milch animals such as bulls and horses, and ₹20,000 for calves, donkeys, mules and ponies.

An assistance of ₹4,000 per animal has been fixed for loss of sheep, goats and pigs, officials added.

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