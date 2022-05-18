UP govt asks varsities to submit report on paper leak incidents
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh higher education department has sought action taken reports (ATR) from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak in undergraduate and postgraduate exams, asking vice-chancellors to submit the information in this regard.
Joint director (higher education), Krishna Chandra Verma, has written to the registrar of state universities to make available the report on the e-mail ID of the directorate at (dhedegreevikas@gmail.com).
“Registrars have been directed that while providing details of incidents related to question paper leak, it should also be informed in how many cases FIR has been lodged and what other action has been taken,” stated Ram Janma Chauhan, undersecretary, UP government, in a letter to the registrars.
The letter reads: “Please make sure that details are made available to the additional secretary, higher education council, Uttar Pradesh.”
“It has come to the notice of the government that there have been incidents of question paper leak in undergraduate/postgraduate examinations of the state universities,” the letter reads.
The zoology and maths (second) papers for B.Sc. second and third year of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra (BRAU) were cancelled on Wednesday after authorities came to know that the question papers were leaked.
The university constituted a four-member committee to probe into the matter.
The students had gathered at their exam centres to write their zoology and maths (second) papers of B.Sc (third year) scheduled to begin at 11.30 am on Wednesday.
About an hour before the exam, the question papers got leaked and students standing on the footpath outside the Agra college were found solving the papers, which had gone viral on their mobile phones.
-
Couple moves HC after frozen embryo caught in legal tangle
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Hinduja Hospital to reply to a petition filed by a Ghatkopar-based couple, seeking to complete their surrogacy procedure, which they had started before the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Act and the Surrogacy Act came into effect. The couple moved the HC seeking urgent directions to the hospital to transfer their cryopreserved embryos to a fertility centre at Thane or any other ART clinics in Mumbai.
-
AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee
LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the “real intention” of creating disputes over places of worship. The board members also discussed Mathura's Shahi Eidgah mosque, over which a suit has been filed seeking removal of the mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
-
5 UP districts among top 10 aspirational districts, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that eight of Uttar Pradesh's aspirational districts had got good ranking among the 112 aspirational districts of India while the state's five districts figured among the top 10 aspirational districts with Balrampur getting the top ranking, according to a press release. The Niti Ayog had identified UP's eight districts as aspirational districts. These included Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.
-
Eight-hour shift starts for all constabulary
Mumbai After reducing the working hours of women police personnel from 12 to eight in September, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey decided to implement the eight-hour duty format for all members of the constabulary from Tuesday. The constabulary includes police constables, police naik, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. The police administration has excluded 30 days every calendar year from the eight-hour work schedule when the city requires 24-hour police presence for maintaining law and order.
-
BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary
After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national party president JP Nadda, will be attended by 136 office-bearers including national office-bearers, state party chiefs, heads of frontal organisations and organisational secretaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on May 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics