UP govt committed to promoting solar energy: Dy CM Pathak
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday assured all support from the state government to the solar panel industry. “The state government is committed to promoting solar energy. The government is with entrepreneurs and they can approach us for any problem,” said Pathak at the closing ceremony of the three-day solar expo. the Indian Industries Association (IIA) had organised the event.
On the occasion, Pathak requested entrepreneurs to contribute to manufacturing of solar panels and batteries. He also apprised the gathering of the Centre’s policy for promotion of electric vehicles. Speaking at the event, Ashok Agarwal, national president, IIA, assured the government that IIA would make all efforts for promotion of solar industry and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in the state.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
