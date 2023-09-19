U.P. govt declares June 29 as Traders’ Welfare Day, honour industrialists

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to celebrate Traders’ Welfare Day every June 29. The government will also hold a investors’ summit in every district to recognise and honour prominent local business leaders and industrialists on the day,

The government will also hold a investors’ summit in every district to recognise and honour prominent local business leaders and industrialists on the day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Bhamashah, an aide of Maharana Pratap and whose moral and financial support is believed to have helped the Rajput warrior king reclaim most of his lost territory, according to a press release issued by the government.

Also, the businessperson who pays the highest taxes in the state will be felicitated at an annual state-level grand event in Lucknow to mark the occasion.

The state’s culture department has prepared a detailed action plan and has started raising awareness about the importance of the event among people.

Adityanath had earlier sanctioned the plan for hosting a grand celebration on June 29 and now, in line with his directives, chief secretary DS Mishra has asked the culture department to coordinate with the state tax, MSME, urban development, rural development, and industrial development departments to organise events to mark Bhamashah Jayanti at state, district and tehsil levels.

These programmes will feature exhibitions, with ODOP (one district-one product) items prominently displayed, according to the note. Musical performances, dance, and theatrical performances based on the life of Bhamashah, his significance, and his support to Maharana Pratap would also be staged.

Over ₹1.70 crore will be provided to Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy for organising a state-level cultural event on the day.

The financial support will be extended by six departments, including ₹30 lakh by Tourism, ₹30 lakh by Information and Public Relations, ₹20 lakh by MSME, ₹20 lakh by Khadi and Village Industries, ₹20 lakh by Social Welfare and ₹50 lakh by Culture. These funds will be transferred to the designated account for the event.