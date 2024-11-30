U.P. govt doing politics of self-service: Mayawati

While giving a call to her party leaders and workers to intensify their struggle for “master key to power”, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of pursuing self-serving politics in the guise of religious issues. BSP chief Mayawati. (HT file)

She said “to free the country and the society from the grip of narrow-minded, casteist and communal elements, Dalits and ‘Bahujan’ must continue their struggle”.

Mayawati was addressing a meeting of her senior party office-bearers to strengthen BSP’s frontal organisation All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) here.

She alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s anti-poor and pro-capitalist policies had sparked widespread outrage among the people. The BSP chief also alleged that the ruling party employed casteist, communal and narrow-minded tactics to divert people’s attention and reap electoral benefits.

The BJP and its allies won seven out of nine assembly seats in the recently held bypolls in Uttar Pradesh while the Samajwadi Party bagged the remaining two.

Furthermore, Mayawati claimed that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were grappling with rampant inflation and that the BJP’s politics of appeasement failed to give people a prosperous life. She also discussed preparations for Dr BR Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary) on December 6.

BSP chief annoyed over dip in party’s vote percentage

Mayawati expressed her annoyance over party’s decreasing vote percentage. The BSP failed to make its presence felt even in the recently held UP assembly bypolls.

After the poll results, she had said her party will never contest by-polls in future. However, the absence of Mayawati and the party’s national coordinator and her nephew Akash Anand during by-polls also surprised the political fraternity.

The BSP contested by-polls in Uttar Pradesh for the first time ever since its formation in 1984 with an aim to regain its vote bank. In four decades of its political journey, the BSP has been going through major crisis to regain its credibility after poor performances in the last general as well as assembly elections in the state.