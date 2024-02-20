 U.P. govt drops plans for Krishi Kumbh’s second edition - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. govt drops plans for Krishi Kumbh's second edition

U.P. govt drops plans for Krishi Kumbh’s second edition

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 21, 2024 06:22 AM IST

"As of now, there is no plan to hold the Krishi Kumbh. The idea has been dropped for some unavoidable reasons," said a senior official from the agriculture department.

The Uttar Pradesh government has abandoned the plan to hold the second edition of the ‘Krishi Kumbh’ (confluence of farmers), initially proposed as a big-ticket event in the state before the Lok Sabha polls.

“As of now, there is no plan to hold the Krishi Kumbh. The idea has been dropped for some unavoidable reasons,” said a senior official from the agriculture department. “May be the event is planned again and held sometime after the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

The state government in October-November 2023 formally announced its decision to hold the second edition of the Krishi Kumbh in the third week of December as a bigger event than the first edition oragnised in 2018.

Later, the government postponed the event to February, citing potential adverse weather conditions in December as the primary reason.

It was claimed that around two lakh progressive farmers would participate in the ‘Krishi Kumbh, proposed to be held at the campus of the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute, Telibagh.

