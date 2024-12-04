UP govt forms panel to address farmers’ issues

Amid farmers protest at the Delhi-Noida border, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a five-member committee to implement recommendations aimed at resolving the concerns of farmers in the Noida and Greater Noida industrial development areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report on the recommendations within a month. (Sourced)

In a memorandum dated December 1, the industrial development department announced the formation of the new committee, chaired by principal secretary of infrastructure and industrial development, Anil Kumar Sagar. The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed, point-wise report on the recommendations within a month.

Earlier this year, in February, a committee led by the chairman of the Revenue Board was formed to examine farmers’ concerns. The committee submitted its recommendations to the state government in August.