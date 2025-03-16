Menu Explore
U.P. govt invites public comments on proposed power line affecting 160 villages, towns

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The project involves setting up of high-voltage transmission lines across multiple villages, towns, and private lands in Gonda and Basti districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought public objections on a 95-km, 400 kv power transmission line proposed by the South-East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd.

The project aims to strengthen power transmission infrastructure in the state. (File)
The project aims to strengthen power transmission infrastructure in the state. (File)

The project involves setting up of high-voltage transmission lines across multiple villages, towns, and private lands in Gonda and Basti districts. It aims to strengthen power transmission infrastructure in the state.

“The company has applied for powers under Section 164 of the Electricity Act, 2003, similar to those granted under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, to facilitate the establishment of electricity transmission infrastructure,” an energy department official said.

The key project mentioned is the 400kV D/C (Quad Moose) Tanda-Gonda transmission line, which involves a loop-in loop-out (LILO) connection of one circuit of the 400kV D/C (Quad Moose) Tanda-Basti Transmission Line at Gonda, covering approximately 95 km.

“The transmission lines will pass through over 160 villages and towns in Basti and Gonda. We have invited public observations or objections within two months from the publication date,” the official said.

Under Section 164 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the government can grant transmission companies powers similar to those of the telegraph authority under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, allowing them to install infrastructure on private and public land.

