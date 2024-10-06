Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. govt mops up over 98k cr tax revenue in six months

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Oct 06, 2024 07:14 PM IST

Its tax revenue earnings were 76.5 per cent of the target for the period and 11.1 per cent up from the collections made in the same period in 2023-24.

The Uttar Pradesh government has earned higher tax and non-tax revenue in the first six months of 2024-25 vis-a-vis the previous financial year, collecting tax revenue of 98,886.75 crore from April 1 to September 30, 2024.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

Its tax revenue earnings were 76.5 per cent of the target for the period and 11.1 per cent up from the collections made in the same period in 2023-24.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s earnings from state taxes were 55,132.88 crore (72.8 per cent of the target) during the period and these included 40,799.49 crore from Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 14,333.48 crore from Value Added Tax (VAT).

Other main tax revenue earners for the state government included excise with collections of 22,564.29 crore (85 per cent of the target) from this head. It earned 14,832.44 crore (85 per cent of the target) from stamps and registration, 5299.70 crore (92.4 per cent of the target) from transport, 854.26 crore (29.6 per cent of the target) from energy and 203.18 crore (47.1 per cent) from land revenue.

The state government’s non-tax revenue earnings during the period were 5084.34 crore. This was 45.1 per cent of the target and 9.5 per cent up from the revenue earnings from non-tax sources made in 2023-24.

Khanna said the state government’s revenue earnings went up by 908.56 crore from 13,839.37 crore in September 2023 to 14,747.93 crore in the same month in 2024. He said the state government earned 6108.27 crore against 5108.04 crore from the GST in the same month last year. Its earnings from VAT went up from 2297.26 crore in September 2023 to 2356.29 crore in the same month in 2024.

The state government’s earnings from excise, stamps and registration and transport, however, came down marginally in September 2024 against the collections made in the same month last year. It earned 3246.67 crore in 2024-25 from 3253.37 crore in 2023-2024. The earnings from stamps and registration were down from 2177.34 crore to 2182.96 crore while the earnings from transport came down from 785.72 crore to 653.80 crore.

About the reasons for lesser earnings under these heads, Khanna said the people refrain from doing new things and buying property during Pitra Paksha (fortnight to remember ancestors) and this was the reason for lesser collections under this head. Khanna, however, did not give any reasons for lesser earnings under exercise and transport heads though this may be true for these heads too.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On