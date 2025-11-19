UP govt notifies 41,424 posts for recruitment of home guards

To strengthen the state’s security and emergency response system, the UP government has announced the recruitment of 41,424 home guards across the state. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Tuesday issued a detailed notification for ‘Home Guard Recruitment-2025’, marking one of the largest recruitment drives in the department’s recent history. The state currently has 1.18 lakh sanctioned home guard volunteer posts, of which around 73,000 are active. (For representation)

According to the UPPRPB website, Kanpur district has the highest number of vacancies (1,947), while Bhadohi has the lowest (43). The state currently has 1.18 lakh sanctioned home guard volunteer posts, of which around 73,000 are active. Earlier in June, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the home department to initiate a fresh recruitment round to fill the vacant posts.

As per the notification, applications will remain open from November 18 to December 17. A minimum qualification of Class 10 (High School) from a recognised board is mandatory. Applicants must upload their High School marksheets or certificates at the time of application to verify their eligibility.

The application fee has been fixed at ₹400 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and ₹300 for SC/ST candidates. The age limit is 18 to 30 years for general and EWS candidates, with a relaxation of five years -- eligible up to 35 years -- for OBC, SC and ST candidates. Age will be calculated as on July 1 of the year of enrolment.

Only the High School marksheet or an equivalent certificate will be accepted as proof of age.

As per the government order, the recruitment process will begin with a 100-mark written examination consisting of objective-type questions. The exam will be of two hours’ duration. The detailed syllabus will be issued separately by the UPPRPB. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for document verification and the physical standard test (DVPST).

For the physical efficiency test, male candidates must complete a 4.8-km run in 28 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 2.4-km run in 16 minutes. Merit lists will be prepared district-wise, based on marks obtained in the written exam. Candidates will then be called for the DVPST against the vacancies available in each district.

A district-level committee headed by the district magistrate or a nominated deputy collector will oversee the DVPST. Senior police officials, the district inspector of schools (DIOS), the chief medical officer (CMO) or their nominated officers will serve as committee members.

Candidates must be domiciles of the district for which they are applying. Individuals employed in any government or semi-government service are not eligible, while candidates with any pending criminal case in court will also be considered ineligible.

20% reservation for women:

Reservation will be provided as per government norms -- 20% for women, 5% for ex-servicemen and 2% for dependents of freedom fighters. Officials said the recruitment drive is expected to significantly boost the home guard force, which plays a supporting role in policing, disaster management, crowd control and law-and-order duties across UP.

Who are ineligible:

Those regularly employed in public, government, semi-government services or public sector undertakings will not be eligible.

Those dismissed from service by the central or any state government, local authority or any corporation or body owned or controlled by the central or state government will also be deemed ineligible.

Candidates against whom any criminal case is pending in any court will not be eligible.

A male or female candidate will be eligible only if he or she does not have more than one living spouse.