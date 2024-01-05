U.P. govt okays 5881 cr for expansion of Lucknow Metro

The second phase of the Lucknow Metro project (East-West Corridor), which chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved, will cost an estimated ₹5,881 crore. Lucknow metro (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT FILE PHOTO)

He has also directed the swift release of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 2, known as the Metro Phase-1B East-West Corridor.

Spanning 11.165 kilometres from Charbagh to Vasantkunj, this corridor will be completed in five years with an elevated length of 4.286 km and underground section of 6.879 km. The corridor will have 12 stations, seven of them underground and five elevated ones.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation managing director Sushil Kumar said the proposal for Metro Phase-2 was presented before the chief minister. With his approval, instructions were issued for the expeditious submission of the modified DPR to the government.

“Now, the DPR will be forwarded to Union urban development and housing ministry. The report will also be sent to Public Investment Board (PIB) for its approval. Finally, it will be approved by Union cabinet, then the work will start in Lucknow,” Kumar said.

This phase will connect Charbagh to Vasantkunj, which includes the most populated area of Lucknow and has prominent locations in Old Lucknow, such as Aminabad and Chowk.

It will also connect other crowded areas along its route. The Charbagh metro station will serve as a junction for both the current North-South Corridor and the proposed East-West Corridor.

As this route will be based on the 750 DC traction system, currently being used in the Kanpur and Agra metro projects, there will be no problem of power lines tripping due to kites.

COMMUTING ON FAST TRACK

The underground track from Charbagh to Niwaj Ganj will be 6.879-km long, encompassing seven underground stations: Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aminabad, Pandey Ganj, City Railway Station, Medical College Intersection, and Niwaj Ganj.

The stretch from Niwaj Ganj will transition to an 4.286 km elevated track till Vasant Kunj with elevated metro stations at Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musa Bagh, and Vasant Kunj where a metro depot will also be established.

COST REVISION

In the first DPR presented in February 2019, the cost was ₹3,786 crore.

In the second DPR presented in September 2022, the cost rose to ₹4,264.89 crore.

Now, the cost is ₹5881 crore, according to the fresh DPR.