UP govt out to check cyber thugs cashing in on consecration fervour

LUCKNOW Amid growing concern over the surge in cybercriminal activities related to the consecration programme in Ayodhya, the state government has sprung into action to deal with the issue, said a release from the state government's media cell on Saturday. Officials issued instructions to the state police, particularly Ayodhya Police, to maintain intensified vigilance.

“The state government is taking proactive measures to address and counteract malicious activities like false messages claiming to collect donations for Ram Janmabhoomi through different online links, along with deceptive promises of providing free Ram ‘prasad’, VIP passes and entry passes,” said officials.

Officials issued instructions to the state police, particularly Ayodhya Police, to maintain intensified vigilance. In a recent incident, Ayodhya Police acted swiftly, arresting an Indian-American citizen involved in similar activities and putting him behind bars under relevant sections.

They said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also alerting devotees about these deceptive practices. The trust has issued an appeal to all devotees to not respond to requests or WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals without verification and avoid making donations without proper authentication, highlighting the various cyber fraud tactics employed by criminals taking advantage of people’s trust.

These tactics include circulation of fake QR codes for collecting donations in the name of Ram Mandir, making false promises of providing free prasad to the public, coming up with misleading offers of VIP passes and entry passes to visit Ram Mandir, and the creation of fake websites in the name of Ram Mandir Ayodhya.

CRACKDOWN ON CYBERTHUGS

The Ayodhya Police has launched an awareness campaign to educate the public about such incidents. Circle officer (CO) Ayodhya, Shailendra Singh, disclosed that the accused identified as an American citizen was arrested on charges of offering home delivery of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha ‘Prasad’ for ₹ 51 to citizens of Indian origin and for $11 to citizens of other countries through websites and social media.

Alongside the prasad, the accused offered Shri Ram printed T-shirts, charan padukas, Shri Ram flags, Shri Ram printed silver coins, and other merchandisein the name of Shri Ram. A case has been registered accusing the individual of deceiving over 16 lakh people, with fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹10.5 crore through online orders.

To heighten awareness, the police are disseminating information through newspapers and various social media platforms.

REPORTING MISLEADING MESSAGES

In case of receiving misleading calls or messages, individuals are advised not to fall into the trap and promptly contact the National Cyber Helpline 1930 to report the incident. Furthermore, incidents can be reported by visiting cybercrime.gov.in, a dedicated portal aimed at curbing cybercrime.