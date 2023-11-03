close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. govt plans to relay 277 roads in 63 districts

U.P. govt plans to relay 277 roads in 63 districts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 03, 2023 06:32 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is allocating ₹319.73 crore for the repair and renovation of 277 neglected roads in 63 districts of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a comprehensive action plan for relaying 277 roads in 63 districts of the state.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The state government approved 319.73 crore by allocating 40 lakh for each of the 277 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process for the special repair work of roads, a state government spokesperson said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As the first installment, the government has released 63.94 crore after securing administrative and financial approval.

Most of the roads undergoing repair works in 63 districts have long been neglected in terms of maintenance. The repair and renovation works will also include link roads connecting rural roads with main roads in the districts. Besides, it will also cover repair of national highways, link roads, border roads and highways, he said.

The remodelling and repair work of the roads are being carried out in key cities, including Agra, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gorakhpur as well as Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, and Amroha.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out