U.P. govt readies enhanced security for R-Day, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami

The Uttar Pradesh government is intensifying its efforts to enhance crowd management and communication systems ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to implement strict security measures, including one-way movement on pontoon bridges and a no-vehicle zone in the Mela area during the major events.

An estimated 8 to 10 crore devotees are expected to visit Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya, with large crowds anticipated for Republic Day as well. Following the successful turnout of over 6 crore attendees during Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, preparations are being scaled up to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

Key measures include enhanced mobile network coverage, continuous operation of buses and shuttle services, regular maintenance of toilets, and 24/7 electricity and water supply.

CM Adityanath also stressed the need for improved infrastructure, including better drinking water facilities and toilet arrangements in specific sectors. He directed coordination with local organisations for the operation of Lost and Found Centres and the presence of Water Police and Ganga Doots at the ghats will ensure the safety and assistance of devotees.

In a similar news, Avaada Foundation is providing 1,000 people from Sonbhadra, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan the opportunity to attend the Kumbh Mela. The yatra, beginning on January 25, will include all arrangements for accommodation, food, and sightseeing.