U.P govt’s revenue earnings up by 1725.83 crore in August

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed an increase of ₹1725.83 crore in tax and non-tax revenue earnings in August 2024 with the total collections going up to ₹15,969.65 crore vis-a-vis ₹14,243,82 crore earned in the same month in 2023. For Representation Only (stanciuc - stock.adobe.com)

Its total collections in August 2024 are 80 per cent of the target for the month. Its increase in revenue in August 2023 was ₹1219.39 crore more than the revenue earned in 2022.

The state government’s tax collections in the first five months of 2024-2025 (April 1 to August 31, 2024) are 76 per cent of the target going up to ₹84,266.15 crore from ₹75,356.85 crore earned in the same period in 2023-24.

Giving details of the increase in the state government’s total earnings in 2024-2025 vis-a-vis the collections made in the same period last financial year, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said tax and non-tax collections are going up consistently and the state’s economy is getting strengthened.

“Our revenue collections are going up consistently. Be it the collections from GST/VAT, excise or transport, we are getting more under every head,” said Khanna.

A scrutiny indicates that the state government’s tax collections in the first five months are, however, 31.2 per cent of the target. The GST/VAT remains the main source of revenue earnings for the state government which got ₹46,668.34 crore under these heads in the first five months. Excise is the second highest source of revenue with collections of ₹19,317.62 crore. Its collections from stamp and registration in the first five months of 2024-2025 are ₹12,655.11 crore followed by earnings of ₹46,45.90 crore from transport, ₹812.14 crore from energy and ₹167.04 crore from land revenue.

Under the non-tax revenue head, the collections in the first five months of 2024-2025 are highest from mining and minerals at ₹1423.66 crore (77.3 per cent of target for the period) while collections from irrigation are the second highest non-tax revenue earner with earnings of ₹288.47 crore from this head.