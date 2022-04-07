UP govt’s revenue, expenditure surpass last year’s figures: Khanna
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday said that the state’s revenue collection for fiscal 2021-22 till March had been ₹1,47,843.10 crore, which was 78% of the ₹1,85,235 crore target.
“The state’s revenue collection for the same period in 2020-21 was 1,22,616.48. Thus the state collected ₹25,226.62 crore more in fiscal 2021-22 against the fiscal 2020-21,” said Khanna at a press conference at his office in Vidhan Bhawan, as per the statement issued by his office.
The minister said the GST revenue in 2021-22 turned out to be ₹54,594.13 crore while in 2020-21 it was ₹44,944.44 crore. Similarly, under VAT head, the revenue collection this time had been ₹27,058.19 against the previous year’s ₹22,112.95 crore.
The UP finance minister said the state gathered a revenue of ₹36,321.13 under excise, which was roughly ₹6,000 crore more than last year’s collection of ₹30,060 crore. Under stamps and registration, the collection this time was ₹20,045 crore against 2020-21’s ₹16,471.83 crore.
Under the transport head, the state government could achieve a revenue of ₹7,159.38 crore and ₹2,664.59 crore under mines and minerals.
Khanna said the size of 2021-22 original budget of the state had been ₹5,50,270.78 crore and during the financial year the state also had two supplementary grants – the first ₹7,301.52 crore and the second ₹8,479.53 crore. “Combining all the three, the budget size became ₹5,66,051.83 crore”, he said.
“Till March 31, the state government’s expenditure was ₹4,34,319.38 crore, which was 77% of the budget estimates of ₹5,66,051.83 crore. In the last fiscal, the state spent ₹3,76,456.46 crore, which was 73% of the estimates of ₹5,12,860.72 crore. This way, the state spent ₹58,862.92 crore more, that is 16% more, than the last fiscal,” Khanna said.
-
Man shot at while resisting robbery bid at jewellery shop in Ghaziabad
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after two armed robbers shot at him when he tried to resist their robbery attempt at his father's jewellery shop at a busy market area at Rakesh Marg in Nehru Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Known by the name 'the shop', Bhagwat Swaroop Banwari Lal Jewellers is run by 55-year-old Arvind Kumar Verma and his son Vikas Verma.
-
Pune railway division recovers ₹10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets
PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022. A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them. As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks.
-
New location of biogas plant at Noida Sector 123 angers residents
After residents protested against the setting up of an automatic compressed biogas plant in Sector 123, the Noida authority announced that they might shift the plant to another location that was supposed to be the site for a sewage treatment plant. The only difference is that while the previous site was less than 200 metres from the residential area, it is now about 500 metres away.
-
Teen molested by two intruders in Hinjewadi
PUNE An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified men who barged into her house in Pune and burned her hand with a hot frying pan and smouldered her shoulder with cigarette buds, when she tried to resist them on Tuesday, said police. The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Thursday morning. The incident took place on Tuesday at 3 pm.
-
Two killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway
PUNE Two youths were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Srikshetra Theur Gram Panchayat on Thursday at around 2 pm on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Sonde ( 22), a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli and Avinash Suresh Pawar (20), a resident of Bhadale vasti in Haveli. According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Sonde was killed on the spot.
