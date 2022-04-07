UP govt’s revenue, expenditure surpass last year’s figures: Khanna

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday said that the state’s revenue collection for fiscal 2021-22 till March had been ₹1,47,843.10 crore, which was 78% of the ₹1,85,235 crore target.

“The state’s revenue collection for the same period in 2020-21 was 1,22,616.48. Thus the state collected ₹25,226.62 crore more in fiscal 2021-22 against the fiscal 2020-21,” said Khanna at a press conference at his office in Vidhan Bhawan, as per the statement issued by his office.

The minister said the GST revenue in 2021-22 turned out to be ₹54,594.13 crore while in 2020-21 it was ₹44,944.44 crore. Similarly, under VAT head, the revenue collection this time had been ₹27,058.19 against the previous year’s ₹22,112.95 crore.

The UP finance minister said the state gathered a revenue of ₹36,321.13 under excise, which was roughly ₹6,000 crore more than last year’s collection of ₹30,060 crore. Under stamps and registration, the collection this time was ₹20,045 crore against 2020-21’s ₹16,471.83 crore.

Under the transport head, the state government could achieve a revenue of ₹7,159.38 crore and ₹2,664.59 crore under mines and minerals.

Khanna said the size of 2021-22 original budget of the state had been ₹5,50,270.78 crore and during the financial year the state also had two supplementary grants – the first ₹7,301.52 crore and the second ₹8,479.53 crore. “Combining all the three, the budget size became ₹5,66,051.83 crore”, he said.

“Till March 31, the state government’s expenditure was ₹4,34,319.38 crore, which was 77% of the budget estimates of ₹5,66,051.83 crore. In the last fiscal, the state spent ₹3,76,456.46 crore, which was 73% of the estimates of ₹5,12,860.72 crore. This way, the state spent ₹58,862.92 crore more, that is 16% more, than the last fiscal,” Khanna said.