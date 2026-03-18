Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    UP govt sanctions ₹54.17 cr for new UPPRPB building in Lucknow

    According to a government order issued by the Home (Police) Department on March 12, 2026, the state granted administrative and financial approval for the project under its infrastructure development plan.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    : The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of 54.17 crore for constructing a dedicated office building for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) in Gomti Nagar Extension, near the UP Police headquarters, senior home department officials said on Tuesday.

    With the police force expanding and modernising, the need for a strong and independent recruitment infrastructure has been growing. (For representation only)
    With the police force expanding and modernising, the need for a strong and independent recruitment infrastructure has been growing. (For representation only)

    The board currently operates from a rented premises on Station Road near the All India Radio office in Hussainganj. Officials said the new building will provide a permanent and modern workspace, addressing long-standing infrastructure constraints. According to a government order issued by the Home (Police) Department on March 12, 2026, the state granted administrative and financial approval for the project under its infrastructure development plan.

    The UPPRPB conducts some of the largest police recruitment drives in the country, including constable and sub-inspector examinations involving lakhs of candidates. Officials said working from a rented building has led to logistical challenges, especially regarding space, record management, and technological infrastructure.

    The new facility will include modern amenities such as digital systems, secure data handling, and dedicated spaces for examinations, evaluation, and administration. Officials added that a designated government agency will carry out the construction following standard quality and financial norms. Funds will be released in phases based on progress.

    With the police force expanding and modernising, the need for a strong and independent recruitment infrastructure has been growing. Officials said the project aligns with the state government’s broader efforts to modernise police infrastructure and streamline administrative processes.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/UP Govt Sanctions ₹54.17 Cr For New UPPRPB Building In Lucknow
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/UP Govt Sanctions ₹54.17 Cr For New UPPRPB Building In Lucknow
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes