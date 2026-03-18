UP govt sanctions ₹54.17 cr for new UPPRPB building in Lucknow

: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of ₹54.17 crore for constructing a dedicated office building for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) in Gomti Nagar Extension, near the UP Police headquarters, senior home department officials said on Tuesday. With the police force expanding and modernising, the need for a strong and independent recruitment infrastructure has been growing. (For representation only)

The board currently operates from a rented premises on Station Road near the All India Radio office in Hussainganj. Officials said the new building will provide a permanent and modern workspace, addressing long-standing infrastructure constraints. According to a government order issued by the Home (Police) Department on March 12, 2026, the state granted administrative and financial approval for the project under its infrastructure development plan.

The UPPRPB conducts some of the largest police recruitment drives in the country, including constable and sub-inspector examinations involving lakhs of candidates. Officials said working from a rented building has led to logistical challenges, especially regarding space, record management, and technological infrastructure.

The new facility will include modern amenities such as digital systems, secure data handling, and dedicated spaces for examinations, evaluation, and administration. Officials added that a designated government agency will carry out the construction following standard quality and financial norms. Funds will be released in phases based on progress.

With the police force expanding and modernising, the need for a strong and independent recruitment infrastructure has been growing. Officials said the project aligns with the state government’s broader efforts to modernise police infrastructure and streamline administrative processes.