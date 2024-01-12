U.P. govt schools to introduce NCERT textbooks for Class 1, 2 from 2024-25 session

Approximately 50 lakh primary students in classes 1 and 2, enrolled in Uttar Pradesh government schools, are set to study National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks starting from the academic session of 2024-25, beginning in April, said an official. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

Director general of school education, Kanchan Verma, said: “Following the recent decision of the state cabinet, the books for class 1 and 2 will be changed from the new session. These books will be based on the NCERT pattern but will be designed to disseminate knowledge and information about UP as well. So far, we have been using SCERT books. We are ready for the change.”

The new books will incorporate the context of UP, including its characteristics and dialects, to cater to the needs of students, as mentioned by officials from the state basic education department. Pawan Sachan, joint director at SCERT, stated: “We have customized the books for class 1 and 2, and the same will be provided to students from the 2024-25 academic session.”

Initially, there were plans to introduce these books from the academic session of 2023-24, in line with the provisions of the new National Education Policy (2020). However, the decision was later made to postpone the entire exercise for a year.

Considering the time required to adapt these books and make students more aware of the Hindi heartland state, it has been decided to continue using existing textbooks for the current session. The introduction of the new books is scheduled to begin from the 2024-25 session, starting with classes 1 and 2 students, said a senior official from state basic education department confirming the plans.