UP govt seeks guidance over NISHAD Party’s SC quota demand

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday shot off a letter to the Registrar General of India and the Census Commissioner of India seeking guidance over the reservation to the Nishad community under Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 UP assembly election, has raised the demand for the inclusion of Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat and Mallah communities in the Scheduled Caste category and reservation for them in government jobs accordingly.

Union home minister Amit Shah had assured the Nishad community to fulfil their demands and resolve all the problems in the joint rally of the NISHAD Party and the BJP held on Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow on December 17. There, the NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad had handed over a memorandum to chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding reservation to the Nishad community under the SC category.

A state government spokesperson said, special secretary, UP government Rajnish Chandra has sent the letter to the registrar general and the census commissioner in which he has drawn the attention of both the authorities towards the Majhwar caste which is mentioned at number 53 in the list of scheduled castes of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The memorandum of NISHAD Party chief has also been attached with the letter in which Sanjay Nishad has stated that Majhi, Majhwar, Kewat, Mallah and Nishad surnames are used by people of Majhwar caste in different areas of the state. “Due to the use of various surnames, they are not issued SC certificates whereas other SC people using various surnames are getting benefits meant for SC members,” he said. “Dr Sanjay Nishad has demanded that all the people with surname of Majhwar caste should also be given Scheduled Caste certificates,” the spokesperson added.

Reacting to the letter, Dr Sanjay Nishad said, “The party thanks the BJP leadership and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to fulfil the long pending demands of the Nishad community. The Nishad community has been fighting for justice since long. The reservation to the Nishad community under SC category was one of the main demands of the NISHAD Party.”

Replying to a question, Sanjay Nishad said the Nishad community leaders who joined the SP on Monday were expelled from the party in 2019 on the charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.