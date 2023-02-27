Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. govt, tech giant initiative to skill up youths

U.P. govt, tech giant initiative to skill up youths

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 02:03 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) of over ₹5,000 crore with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state.

Lucknow The state’s skill development department was ushering in a new era in which the youth would not only be skilled but also be made fit to meet modern-day industry demands, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, according to a government press release.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted the youths to upgrade their skills with time. (Pic for representation)
CM Yogi Adityanath said that this MoA would not only help in skill development of the state’s youths but also prove helpful in taking forward the programmes of Tata Technologies.

The chief minister exhorted the youths to upgrade their skills with time. “In the rapidly changing world, there have been extensive changes at the technical level, but the ITIs of the state were not upgraded. If we do not keep pace with the new technology, we will definitely fall behind,” he said.

Warren Harris, CEO of Tata Technologies, said that under the MoA, 150 ITIs would be upgraded in UP. “Along with this, we will run 11 new age long term trades and 23 new short-term courses in these it is on behalf of our company. Our aim is to develop the skills of the youths here and connect them with employment,” he said.

Under the department of vocational education and skill development, a total of 305 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are operating in the state, in which vocational trainings of various types are being imparted.

