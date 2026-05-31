Lucknow, Top madrassa students who do well in the 2026 Madrasa Board examinations will be invited to Lucknow and felicitated, the Uttar Pradesh government said. UP govt to felicitate madrassa board toppers, top 3 students to receive tablets

The top 10 students from the Munshi/Maulvi and Alim examinations will be invited to Lucknow and felicitated. Among them, the top three students in each category will receive tablets, an official statement said.

A special ceremony is scheduled to be organised in the state capital during the first week of June.

The state government aims to make madrassa education modern, high-quality, and effective so that students from minority communities can connect with the mainstream and build a brighter future.

A total of 80,933 students were registered for the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board Examination 2026. Of these, 63,211 students appeared for the examination, and 55,788 successfully passed.

The merit list for both the Munshi/Maulvi and Alim categories includes five male and five female students among the top 10 rank holders. All of them will be honoured, it said.

In the Munshi/Maulvi category, Mohammad Wasim of Chandauli secured the first position, Mohammad Qasim Ali of Mirzapur stood second, and Shaima Parveen of Gorakhpur secured the third position.

In the Alim category, female students claimed all three top positions. Jumi Fareen and Shaista Parveen from Varanasi, along with Ummul Khair from Amroha, secured places among the top three. These students will be honored with tablets.

Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari, said, "The state government is continuously working to provide quality education. Madrassa education should not remain limited to a mere formality, as a large number of children from economically disadvantaged Muslim families study in these institutions. Providing such students with better and modern education is their right."

Ansari further informed that the top 10 students from both the Secondary and Senior Secondary categories will be invited to Lucknow and honoured during the first week of June.

The top three students from each category will receive tablet devices to help them pursue their higher education more effectively.

The Madrasa Board examinations were conducted in two shifts between February 9 and February 14. The first shift was for Munshi and Maulvi examinations, while the second shift was held for Alim, Arabic, and Persian subjects. A total of 277 examination centres were established across the state.

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