U.P. govt to give training, subsidy to weavers

The Uttar Pradesh government will give subsidy and technical training to handloom and power loom weavers belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories to improve their economic and social conditions.

In a high-level meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved the schemes to improve the living standards of the weavers belonging to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe, said a state government spokesperson.

“The weavers will get assistance from the state government to set up modern handlooms so that they can pace with the time and contribute to the development of the state,” he added. The state government will also assist the weavers to get loans from banks, the spokesperson said. In the meeting, the CM directed officers to ensure that weavers get the benefit of the subsidy under the Jhalkari Bai Kori Handloom and Power loom Development Scheme.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide 80% subsidy while 60% subsidy will be given on the establishment of modern power looms. The beneficiary must have a scheduled caste certificate from the district magistrate or the tehsildar. The age of the beneficiaries should be 18 years or above. They should be proficient in weaving or should be trained. They should own land for the establishment of modern handloom unit, he said.

The state government has divided the scheme into three parts, including modern power loom technology training programme, establishment of advanced handlooms or power looms and construction of handloom or power loom workshops. It was decided in the meeting that on the purchase of two new power looms, the state government will give subsidy of 60% percent per new power loom, he said.