UP govt to probe ‘admission anomalies’ in Ayurveda colleges

LUCKNOW The UP government has set up a high-level inquiry into “fraudulent admissions” at Ayurveda and Unani colleges across the state via NEET-2021 and suspended at least six students who were enrolled in violation of norms. It is alleged that candidates, who did not have total marks above the cut-off, also got admission.

“It is unfortunate that admissions were given in violation of rules. A high-level probe will be conducted by senior officials while another probe will be done by an external/independent agency to screen admissions at Ayurveda and Unani colleges across UP in 2021,” said Dayashankar Mishra, Ayush minister of Uttar Pradesh.

“We will go to the root of any anomaly during counselling. The guilty will be punished,” said the minister.

So far, six students have been suspended from the State Ayurveda College in Lucknow and admissions via NEET-2021 are being probed for violation of rules. Over 500 students across UP will come under the scanner, said officials.

“We got a list of students from the Ayurveda directorate stating that these admissions were not in line with the correct procedure. Following the instructions, we suspended six students – two female and four male – till further orders,” said Dr PC Saxena, principal of the Ayurveda college, who issued the suspension order.

According to officials, NEET-2021 counselling last year was conducted for Ayurveda colleges by an outsourced agency, which was provided data of marks obtained by students, the cut-off and other details.

A final sheet for admission was prepared by the agency. On the basis of this, the directorate issued allotment letters to students for admission to different colleges.

Around 500 candidates were absorbed by Ayurveda colleges, including 12 state-run and 58 private colleges.

“We gave admission to candidates on the basis of allotment letters. Later, we also got their documents, including High School and Intermediate marksheets, verified. As the allotment letters were issued by the Ayurveda directorate, there was no point in cross-verifying them,” stated Saxena.

“An internal committee will now examine the counselling and admission process, and submit its report, after which accountability will be fixed and action will be taken,” said a senior official in the Ayush department.