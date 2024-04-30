 U.P. govt to spend ₹4,000 cr on animal welfare - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. govt to spend 4,000 cr on animal welfare

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 30, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh to spend ₹4,000 crore on animal protection, including ₹1,140 crore on cow conservation and ₹470.30 crore on veterinary services.

Uttar Pradesh will spend nearly 4,000 crore on the protection, treatment, and service of animals including cows, a government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The department of animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries has prepared an annual plan in this regard while a budget of 3907.1 crore has also been proposed for it,” he said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This includes complete details of the expenditure incurred in cow protection, veterinary education and other areas including veterinary hospital, polyclinic and service centre.

According to the annual plan, a total amount of 1,140 crore will be spent on cow conservation of which 140 crore will be used to establish cow protection centres, while the remaining 1,000 crore will be given as a grant for the maintenance of stray cows.

In addition to this, there is a plan to spend 470.30 crore on veterinary, polyclinics, and service centres. This includes 55 crore on establishing veterinary hospitals, 6 crore on veterinary polyclinics, 4.5 crore on veterinary service centres, and 71 crore to meet various expenses in veterinary hospitals, service centres, research, and diagnostic services (revenue head).

Furthermore, 36.52 crore will be spent on mobile veterinary services, 186.72 crore on the National Animal Health and Disease Control Program, and 22.50 crore on vaccination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. govt to spend 4,000 cr on animal welfare
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On