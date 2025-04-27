U.P. green-lights AI push in tie-up with tech giants

In a major AI (artificial intelligence) push, the Uttar Pradesh government has partnered with major tech companies to impart training to 10 lakh people from various fields in the state by the end of 2025 to skill them in various dimensions of this technology and its use-based aspect. The aim is to bring new employment opportunities and enhance the administrative structure of the state, healthcare, education, agriculture, and other sectors. The aim is to bring new employment opportunities and enhance the administrative structure of the state, healthcare, education, agriculture, and other sectors. (Representative image)

A government order (GO) to this effect was issued on April 24, 2025 by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh to various additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries, divisional commissioners and district magistrates across the state.

The government has teamed up with major groups, companies and organisations with reputed credentials in the AI/IT field, including Microsoft, Intel, Guvi (HCL), Wadhvani and 1M1B. These companies will help in developing course material, organising workshops, and ensuring availability of technical resources as well as implementing the training programme.

Through this scheme, U.P. aims to emerge as a leading state in the field of AI and data science, bringing technological improvements not only in urban centres but also in rural areas.

As per the GO, a copy of which is with HT, the aim is to promote digital literacy and skill development, so that the youth get employment opportunities, and AI can be effectively used in various sectors of the state.

Confirming the move, the chief secretary said, “Today artificial intelligence is being applied in all the sectors. AI was widely discussed in the last two meetings at Davos as well. The idea is to skill people working in government set-up or with the government and even those looking for jobs.”

“We had a meeting with IT majors like HCL, Samsung, etc. and they all agreed to contribute in terms of course material and training which will be imparted in both online and offline modes,” Singh added.

This programme will include all those employees and citizens of the state government who want to acquire skills to work in the AI field. It will include state government employees, teachers/professors, doctors, students, professionals, citizens of rural areas and those who are interested in new skills. Priority will be given to the youth of rural and urban areas in particular, so that overall development can be ensured.

The trainees will majorly include all state government employees, who will be equipped with basic knowledge of AI and digital literacy so that they can use this technology effectively in administrative work. Teachers and students of schools, colleges and universities will also be trained in AI so that they are ready for employment opportunities in the future.

Doctors, nurses, and other health workers will also be trained to boost health sector, while technical and non-technical professionals will be trained in the use of AI and its benefits in their field. Special training programmes will be developed, based on agriculture, rural enterprise, and other rural needs.

In the first two months, trainers will be appointed and the curriculum will be prepared. From the third month of the implementation, training centres will be established across the state and training programmes will be started.

The state government will obtain financial and institutional support for this training programme through private companies, NGOs and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The state government may also issue grants for other high-quality proposals for this action plan, which will include training, infrastructure, trainers’ fees and cost of issuing certificates.

For monitoring the progress and resolving difficulties, a committee will be formed at the state level under the chairmanship of the chief secretary. Every month, progress report will be received and district-wise evaluation will be done.

Co-founder of Guvi (HCL) Balamurugan SP stated that this training would further skill people to stay ahead in their respective fields.

Speaking to HT over phone, Balamurugan said, “AI skills have become essential for all learners, and an initiative like this by the Uttar Pradesh government is commendable. The chief minister’s objective is to ensure no one is left behind. This step will ensure that people are equipped with AI to excel in their respective fields. It will not just be for engineering graduates but also for those studying arts. Those already employed in the government sector will also benefit from this, as will those in the health sector.”

Timeline and implementation:

- In the first two months, trainers will be appointed and the curriculum prepared.

- From the third month of the implementation, training centres will be established across the state and training programmes will be started.

- By December this year, the target is to train 10 lakh people across the state. Training will be imparted in multiple batches in different districts by master trainers. The idea is to train more than 1.5 lakh people in a month.

Funding and resources:

- The state government will obtain financial and institutional support for this training programme through private companies, NGOs and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

- The government may also issue grants for other high-quality proposals for this action plan, which will include training, infrastructure, trainers’ fees and cost of issuing certificates.

Implementation and monitoring:

- Centre for e-Governance (CEG), IT and electronics department will work as the nodal agency at the state level.

- The main departments will cooperate for the implementation of various aspects of training, for which each major department will take action at its own level regarding the related components and stakeholders to effectively implement this scheme.

- Although all the departments and officers of the state government will play an active and positive role in this initiative, some of the major departments that will work in this subject include education, health, agriculture, rural development, secretariat administration, and revenue.

- A committee will be formed at the state level under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for regular monitoring.

- Progress report will be received and evaluation will be done every month.

- Project monitoring team will be established at the state level for implementation, operational handholding and monitoring.