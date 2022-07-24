U.P. guv, CM congratulate Neeraj Chopra
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal in the javelin throw final at the 2022 World Athletic Championships being held in Eugene, Oregon, US.
Congratulating Chopra, the governor wished him a bright future. In a tweet in Hindi, CM Yogi said: “Today, Neeraj Chopra has scripted history in javelin throw competition at the World Athletic Championships by winning a silver medal. “Many congratulations and best wishes to you for this memorable achievement that elevates India’s position in the field of athletics. We are proud of you. Jai Hind”
Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal with his massive throw of 88.13 metre. Neeraj is India’s first male track and field athlete to win the silver medal in the World Championships. Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal—a bronze—in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.
Hathras SP transferred after death of six Kanwariyas in road accident
A day after the death of six Kanwariyas in a road accident in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred the district's superintendent of police. As per home department officials, SP Hathras, Vikas Kumar Vaid, has been replaced by Devesh Kumar Pandey, who was presently posted as Commandant of 39th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary in Mirzapur. Five Kanwarias had died on the spot while one died during treatment.
IIT Kanpur’s incubation centre launches NIRMAN Accelerator Programme
Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur, is launching NIRMAN Accelerator Programme, supported by the department of science and technology, government of India, the institute said in a press release. A total of 15 startups will be selected under the programme. They will be given the opportunity to accelerate their product's journey from lab to market. The programme has started accepting applications and it will be on till August 5.
Nadda to lead road show in Patna on July 30 ahead of national executive of frontal leaders
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will lead a roadshow in Patna ahead of the two-day national executive meet on July 30, said state co-in-charge of the party , adding that union home minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session of the event the next day.
Edu Deptt ‘no’ to practice of stopping teachers’ salary after HC stand
Additional chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh also referred to a similar letter issued in June 2015. Soon after the Nitish government came to power in 2005, the then principal secretary (education) late MM Jha also issued a letter asking officials to refrain from stopping the salary of teachers. A teacher working since April 2018 had moved to the HC after his salary was withheld “without any reason”.
Five killed after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Chapra
A child among five people were killed, while two others sustained burn injuries after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Khodaibagh village in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, said police. According to police, the blast took place at a three storey building at around 10 am. “The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard from about two-three kilometers. After the blast, the building was completely demolished,” police said.
