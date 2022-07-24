U.P. guv, CM congratulate Neeraj Chopra

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal in the javelin throw final at the 2022 World Athletic Championships being held in Eugene, Oregon, US.

Congratulating Chopra, the governor wished him a bright future. In a tweet in Hindi, CM Yogi said: “Today, Neeraj Chopra has scripted history in javelin throw competition at the World Athletic Championships by winning a silver medal. “Many congratulations and best wishes to you for this memorable achievement that elevates India’s position in the field of athletics. We are proud of you. Jai Hind”

Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal with his massive throw of 88.13 metre. Neeraj is India’s first male track and field athlete to win the silver medal in the World Championships. Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal—a bronze—in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris. (With PTI inputs)