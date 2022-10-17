U.P.: Hackers’ bid to siphon off 145 cr from bank’s account, FIR lodged

Some hackers made a futile attempt to breach online security system of the UP Cooperative Bank and siphon off ₹145 crore from the bank’s account here. The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh police has lodged a case at the cyber police station, Hazratganj, in this connection.

According to Triveni Singh, Superintendent of police (SP), cybercrime, hackers tried to breach cyber security of the UP Cooperative Bank at MG Marg and transfer ₹145 crore from bank’s account. But they were not able to breach bank’s cyber security, Singh added.

After the bank lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the UP police, an FIR was lodged at the cyber police station, Hazratganj. The cyber cell is probing the case and trying to trace the hackers. Bank authorities could not be contacted for their statement.