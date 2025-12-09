UP harnessing potential of youth to become skilled manpower hub: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh is steadily progressing towards becoming a global hub for skilled manpower by harnessing the potential of its young population. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed Government Industrial Training Institute in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Narkataha in the Piprauli block of Gorakhpur, the chief minister said the state is working to transform its demographic advantage into economic strength through focused skill development.

“Uttar Pradesh is the country’s youngest state. Our youth are extremely talented, and there is a rising demand for their skills, both nationally and internationally. By linking training with employment, the state will emerge as a global manpower hub,” Adityanath said.

He noted that nearly 55 to 60% of the state’s population is in the working age group, terming it the state’s “greatest asset.” The government is committed to aligning this youth strength with industry-oriented skill development to ensure better-paying job opportunities, he added.

Referring to the ongoing industrial initiatives in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, he said training through institutions like NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology) has enabled campus placements and created local employment opportunities. The newly inaugurated ITI will provide similar industry-based training to enhance job prospects for youth in the region, he added.

The chief minister said that over 150 ITIs across the state are being upgraded in collaboration with Tata Technologies. Long-term courses include electric vehicles, advanced CNC machines, industrial IoT, robotics, digital manufacturing and 3D printing, while short-term programmes cover EV maintenance, water distribution, automatic welding and automated manufacturing.

Highlighting international employment opportunities, Yogi said youths sent from Uttar Pradesh to Israel are earning between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh per month, along with free lodging and meals. Countries such as Germany and Japan are also seeking skilled workers from the state, he added.