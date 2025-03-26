U.P. has gained new momentum in last 8 years: Dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said there has been an unprecedented improvement in various fields in the state during the last eight years of the Yogi government. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh at an exhibition in Lucknow on March 25. (HT photo)

Pathak and BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh inaugurated an exhibition “Utkarsh ke Aath Varsh - Unnati Path par Uttar Pradesh” at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar. On the completion of eight years of the Yogi government, a three-day programme is being organised in all districts across the state.

Addressing the gathering in Awadhi, the deputy CM said, “The state has witnessed historic development across all sectors. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was labelled a ‘BIMARU’ state, but now there is unprecedented improvement in infrastructure such as roads, flyovers, electricity, water, education and healthcare.”

“In the last eight years, the state has gained a new momentum and this government is dedicated to the poor, backward and underprivileged. Uttar Pradesh will play a crucial role in building a ‘Developed India’ on the centenary of India’s independence.”

He said Lucknow will have the largest Ambedkar Memorial. However, no more details of the project were revealed. Both Pathak and Singh also inspected the stalls of various departments on the occasion.

Describing the achievements of the Yogi government as glorious, Singh wrote on social media that under the powerful, capable, and inclusive leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the resolve to fulfil every aspiration and expectation of 25 crore state residents has been continuously fulfilled in the last 8 years.

More than 7.5 lakh youths got government jobs without discrimination. Uttar Pradesh jumped from 14th to 2nd place in the “Ease of Doing Business” ranking, and the state received investment proposals worth ₹42 lakh crore, out of which ₹15 lakh crore has already been invested, said Singh.

In the last 8 years, 222 notorious criminals were killed in encounters, 8,118 were injured and 20,221 reward-bearing miscreants were arrested in the state. The Gangster Act was imposed on 79,984 people and the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against 930 people.

MLA interacts with Sarojini Nagar residents

Rajeshwar Singh held an interactive session at his office in Parag Chowk, Ashiana, on Tuesday. On the occasion, he addressed problems of local residents and received valuable suggestions related to development.

He assured to provide effective solutions to the public grievances related to various departments. Singh also feted five meritorious students, including Ayush Singh Chauhan, Prateeka Yadav, Yashasvi Tiwari, Bhavya De, and Kalash Shukla, by providing them laptops.

The BJP legislator said every suggestion related to development work in Sarojini Nagar was valuable and would be incorporated. On this occasion, the MLA also distributed food prepared by Tara Shakti free kitchen.