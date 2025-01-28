U.P. has shown remarkable progress in numeracy learning: ASER 2024

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in literacy and numeracy learning for FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) grades, according to the Annual Status of Education Report 2024 (rural) released on Tuesday. As per report, the state showed a 7 percentage point rise in arithmetic skills across standards III and V, placing it on a par with top-performing states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. (For Representation)

The report also said Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated remarkable progress across multiple educational parameters, showcasing the state’s commitment to improving learning outcomes and infrastructures. The state has achieved a significant 8.3 percentage point improvement in standard III reading levels, rising from 16.4% in 2022 to 24.7% in 2024.

Also, the state showed a 7 percentage point rise in arithmetic skills across standards III and V, placing it on a par with top-performing states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. As per ASER 2024 (rural) provisional report, U.P. has also recorded a consistent improvement in teacher and student attendance.

The teacher attendance was recorded at 87.5% and the student attendance at 75.9%. The report says this has exceeded the national average growth reflecting enhanced classroom engagement and learning environment.

The report’s Uttar Pradesh summary says: “Uttar Pradesh has been proactive in driving Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) activities, with over 80% of schools implementing these initiatives and 95% of schools distributing textbooks to all grades, surpassing many other states in resource availability”.

“In terms of infrastructure, U.P. achieved a 3.6 percentage point increase in functional girls’ toilets and better access to drinking water, ensuring a more supportive learning environment for students,” the report says.

Additionally, the state’s digital literacy efforts led to a 15.2 percentage point increase in smartphone access among children aged between 14 and 16, aligning closely with leading states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

“With consistent improvements in reading and arithmetic outcomes, robust attendance, effective FLN implementation, better school facilities and digital inclusion, U.P. is emerging as a strong performer in education”, the report says.

Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards FLN began with the launch of Mission Prerna by the chief minister in March 2020. By administering the ‘Prerna Shapath’ to key departmental officials, UP CM made a public commitment to ensure every child attains foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025-26.

With the launch of the national mission--National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading and Understanding and Numeracy--NIPUN Bharat, Uttar Pradesh adopted the national mission guidelines to make all students ‘NIPUN’.

The state undertook massive orientation and energisation efforts at all division, district, block, cluster and school levels. The exercise initiated a transformation in teaching-learning material (TLM), continuous professional development of teachers, assessment system, or review system.

For instance, in teaching-learning material area, the classrooms in the state underwent transformation from having bland walls to colourful prints of rich educational material.

All schools in the state have been equipped with educational resources, including textbooks, workbooks, math kits, etc. All 5 lakh teachers in Uttar Pradesh have clearly defined lesson plan and every student gets an opportunity to practise through worksheets. The state also engaged in continuous profession development of 4.78 lakh teachers through various trainings.