UP hosp ranked first in country; health facilities in state awarded

A district-level hospital in Uttar Pradesh was ranked first, while two other health facilities in the state were felicitated for laudable work at a function in New Delhi, organised by the Union health ministry, on Friday.

“This is a big achievement for the state as we got the first position in the district hospital category in the country. We now have more responsibilities to ensure quality health facilities to all citizens in the state with zero pocket expense,” said principal secretary medical and health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma.

The National Quality Assurance Standards (NAQS) certificates were awarded to Veerangana Avantibai (women’s) Hospital, community health centre in Sangramgarh in Pratapgarh district and Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Bhoor, Amroha.

Sharma said that till now, 256 health facilities in the state have won certificates from the NQAS. Among them are 56 district hospitals, 42 community health centres and 26 primary health centres.

The NQAS was developed, considering the specific requirements for public health facilities and global best practices. District hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and Urban PHCs can vie for NQAS certificates. Standards are primarily meant for service providers to assess their own quality for improvement through pre-defined standards and to bring up their facilities to the mark for certification.