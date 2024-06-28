 UP hosp ranked first in country; health facilities in state awarded - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP hosp ranked first in country; health facilities in state awarded

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 28, 2024 08:07 PM IST

NAQS certificates were awarded to Veerangana Avantibai (women’s) Hospital, community health centre in Sangramgarh in Pratapgarh district and Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Bhoor, Amroha

A district-level hospital in Uttar Pradesh was ranked first, while two other health facilities in the state were felicitated for laudable work at a function in New Delhi, organised by the Union health ministry, on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“This is a big achievement for the state as we got the first position in the district hospital category in the country. We now have more responsibilities to ensure quality health facilities to all citizens in the state with zero pocket expense,” said principal secretary medical and health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma.

The National Quality Assurance Standards (NAQS) certificates were awarded to Veerangana Avantibai (women’s) Hospital, community health centre in Sangramgarh in Pratapgarh district and Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Bhoor, Amroha.

Sharma said that till now, 256 health facilities in the state have won certificates from the NQAS. Among them are 56 district hospitals, 42 community health centres and 26 primary health centres.

The NQAS was developed, considering the specific requirements for public health facilities and global best practices. District hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and Urban PHCs can vie for NQAS certificates. Standards are primarily meant for service providers to assess their own quality for improvement through pre-defined standards and to bring up their facilities to the mark for certification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP hosp ranked first in country; health facilities in state awarded
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On