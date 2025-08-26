UP Housing Board to launch 1,000-acre township in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) has set its sights on Prayagraj for a massive township project spread over nearly 1,000 acres near Phaphamau. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A senior board official confirmed that officials have surveyed about 10 villages where the township could be developed.

“The land will be finalised in the coming days, and we are taking special care to ensure the site remains safe from frequent floods,” the official said.

During recent site inspections conducted on Friday, officials studied flood patterns in the Phaphamau region to assess potential risks. According to officials, the scheme will be launched at least 500 meters away from areas that face heavy flooding. “Our purpose was to examine the terrain and determine safe distances from flood-prone zones before moving forward with final land selection,” a senior official explained.

Township with modern amenities

The Board has promised a self-sufficient township equipped with modern infrastructure. Planned facilities include underground sewage and drainage systems, advanced street lighting, green parks, and community spaces.

“This township will not only provide affordable housing but also enhance quality of life for residents with improved civic amenities,” the official said.

Before the scheme’s formal launch, the Housing Board will seek mandatory environmental clearances. Once approvals are in place, the process of land acquisition will begin. The board plans would then decide to opt for which method to acquire land either through direct compensation to farmers or by adopting the land pooling model, ensuring farmers become stakeholders in the township’s development.

Board secretary Neeraj Shukla said the Prayagraj township project reflects the board’s commitment to expand housing opportunities in major cities of Uttar Pradesh.

“Our visit was primarily to review and finalise the land. The board has already decided to bring a new township to Prayagraj, which will benefit thousands of residents,” Shukla said.