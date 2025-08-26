Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP Housing Board to launch 1,000-acre township in Prayagraj

ByAnimesh Mishra, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 05:16 am IST

A senior board official confirmed that officials have surveyed about 10 villages where the township could be developed.

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) has set its sights on Prayagraj for a massive township project spread over nearly 1,000 acres near Phaphamau.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

A senior board official confirmed that officials have surveyed about 10 villages where the township could be developed.

“The land will be finalised in the coming days, and we are taking special care to ensure the site remains safe from frequent floods,” the official said.

During recent site inspections conducted on Friday, officials studied flood patterns in the Phaphamau region to assess potential risks. According to officials, the scheme will be launched at least 500 meters away from areas that face heavy flooding. “Our purpose was to examine the terrain and determine safe distances from flood-prone zones before moving forward with final land selection,” a senior official explained.

Township with modern amenities

The Board has promised a self-sufficient township equipped with modern infrastructure. Planned facilities include underground sewage and drainage systems, advanced street lighting, green parks, and community spaces.

“This township will not only provide affordable housing but also enhance quality of life for residents with improved civic amenities,” the official said.

Before the scheme’s formal launch, the Housing Board will seek mandatory environmental clearances. Once approvals are in place, the process of land acquisition will begin. The board plans would then decide to opt for which method to acquire land either through direct compensation to farmers or by adopting the land pooling model, ensuring farmers become stakeholders in the township’s development.

Board secretary Neeraj Shukla said the Prayagraj township project reflects the board’s commitment to expand housing opportunities in major cities of Uttar Pradesh.

“Our visit was primarily to review and finalise the land. The board has already decided to bring a new township to Prayagraj, which will benefit thousands of residents,” Shukla said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP Housing Board to launch 1,000-acre township in Prayagraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On