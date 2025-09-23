UP hurdler Priyanshu breaks national, North Zone records in 80 metre hurdles

In September last, young athlete Priyanshu was on cloud nine when he ‘broke the world record’ in 80 metre hurdles at the 58th UP State Annual Junior Athletics Championship at Ghaziabad. Sadly though, it turned out to be a mistake by the officials, who marked his timing at 9.91 seconds manually. Priyanshu (centre) poses after creating a new national record in Prayagraj on Tuesday (Sourced)

The record was rejected and both the technical officials were suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Athletics Association, but Priyanshu was adjudged No 1 in the event.

On Tuesday, young Priyanshu repeated his performance in the same event at the 36th North Zone Junior Athletics Championship in Prayagraj, and this time officially broke the national record as well as the North Zone record too.

Son of a farmer in Sonavai village, in Ferozabad, Priyanshu clocked 10.32 seconds on Tuesday to erase the previous national record of 10.48 sec set by one Anshu Yadav in last year’s junior nationals. In the process, Priyanshu also broke the North Zone record of 10.79 seconds set by Amaty Sharma.

Punjab’s Ravinder Singh, who won silver in the event on Tuesday, also managed to break the North Zone record, completing the distance in 10.72 sec, whereas Tanish of hosts Uttar Pradesh clocked 10.90 sec to finish third.

“In fact, hurdle races excite me a lot and every time I enjoy my racing as this event fascinates me most,” said Priyanshu after collecting his gold medal on Tuesday.

He was happy to create the national and North Zone records in the event. “It was disappointing when due to the negligence of technical officials my record even in the state championship last year was rejected. Therefore, I was determined to do something special in the North Zone event here in Prayagraj,” said Priyanshu, a Class 11 student at the Tilak Inter College in Ferozabad.

An inmate of the Sports Authority of India’s Bhiwani centre in Haryana, Priyanshu said that after being admitted to the SAI training centre at Bhiwani, he has improved a lot in the technical aspect of his running. “Within five months of my training at the SAI centre, I have improved a lot and now I feel more confident in my running,” said Priyanshu, who will now be aiming for a similar finish at the next month’s Junior nationals at Bhubneshwar.

“I started doing athletics for fun, especially hurdles, but after winning a medal in the district meet, I became serious about the event and thereafter I won medals in the state meets also,” he said, adding, “I am thankful to Abhishek Sir, who taught me the basics of the event in my early days in the sport.

“Now, I have 15 days time to train myself before the junior nationals next month, and I am focused on my plans of winning. Today, I didn’t feel any pressure from others running by my side in the event. I was sure about my success as well as record too,” he added.