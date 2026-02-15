Bhadohi , Police here have booked the husband and in-laws of a pregnant woman for allegedly attacking her with the intent of causing abortion following 'repeated harassment' over dowry, police said on Sunday. UP: Husband, in-laws booked for assaulting 2-month pregnant woman over dowry demand

According to police, a case was registered based on a complaint by two-month pregnant Taslima against her husband Riaz Ahmed, father-in-law Mumtaz, mother-in-law Shakeela, brother-in-law Imteyaz and sister-in-law Sakreen Bano under sections 85 , 115 , and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act at Aurai police station on Saturday.

The police raided the residence of the accused at Tarkapur Pokhari in Mirzapur district, but all were found to be absconding, an official said, adding that searches are being conducted to nab the accused.

Aurai Station House Officer Manoj Kumar said Taslima, a resident of Peepartar Kaithan Mohalla in the police station area, was married to Riaz Ahmed of Mirzapur in June 2022. Immediately after the wedding, her husband and in-laws allegedly began demanding ₹2 lakh in cash and a piece of land as dowry.

When Taslima refused citing the financial circumstances of her parents, she was allegedly subjected to violence and cruelty.

According to the complainant, around midnight on December 22, 2025, her husband and in-laws threw her out of the house amid the harsh cold.

Kumar said after mediation by some relatives, Taslima's husband took her back on February 2, 2026, but upon discovering that she was two months pregnant, he allegedly refused to accept her without cash and land.

The complainant alleged that three days later, on February 5, she was severely assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law while her brother-in-law kicked her in the abdomen several times with the intention of causing a miscarriage, the SHO said.

Her husband allegedly attempted to strangle her to death, but her screams brought neighbours to the scene, he added.

The SHO said seeing her injured from the beating and writhing in pain, the neighbours admitted her to hospital and informed her parents. Her father subsequently brought her to Bhadohi and got her treated at a private hospital, and her condition is now stable.

Police said a case was registered on Saturday and a raid was conducted. All the in-laws have fled the house and efforts are being made to nab them.

