UP: Imprisoned BSP leader’s hotel razed to the ground in Farrukhabad

A multistoried hotel of gangster-turned-politician Anupam Dubey was demolished on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad using bulldozers. The cost of the hotel was pegged around ₹20 crore. The hotel belonging to the gangster-turned-politician being demolished on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. (Photo from X.)

The hotel was allegedly built on a graveyard and pond in Thandi Sarak locality of the district, as per records with the revenue department.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said the action was in line with the ongoing stringent steps against mafias, as he oversaw the demolition of the building that is spread across nearly two bighas of land.

Dubey, having 63 criminal cases against him, is at present lodged in Agra jail. He is associated with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and has contested assembly elections twice.

Ahead of the demolition, the Farrukhabad administration had made elaborate security arrangements on Monday, and the entire area was cordoned off with vehicular movement stopped completely. Four circle officers and 400 policemen manned the roads, while Nagar Palika teams took out items from the hotel and transported them to the district authority building.

Dubey’s wife Meenakshi reached the hotel thrice and called the action unjustified. She claimed that the demolition was being carried out despite a stay order from the court.

