U.P. inks power banking pact with several states

For uninterrupted power supply, the state government has entered into power banking agreements with many states and more such agreements are in the pipeline, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Power banking means that in months when the availability of power is more than the demand in a state, the surplus power of the state is given to those states where the demand for power is more.

“For improved power supply in all areas of the state during summer months, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has reached power banking agreements with Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. More such deals to manage power from other states of the country are on the anvil as efforts are being made on a war footing in this regard,” the spokesman said.

Agreements have been made for 249.29 million units with Jammu and Kashmir, 61.56 million units with Tamil Nadu. An agreement is proposed with Karnataka too. “Compared to last year’s power banking agreements of 449.6 million units from Rajasthan, 1967.8 million units (almost four times) have been made this year,” the spokesman added.

“In summer, when the demand for electricity increases in Uttar Pradesh and it is expensive in the power exchange, electricity is returned without purchase from those states where electricity has been given earlier through power banking,” the spokesman explained.