U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students
Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU). It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting.
Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.
In the meeting, it was also proposed to publish a diary based on Hindu calendar on behalf of Kashi Vishwanath temple. At this, the members decided that the work should be done on the basis of the Gita Press.
It was also proposed to install cameras in Kaleshwar temple in Chandauli and Sankat Haran Hanuman temple in Benipur. Members of the council of KV temple trust agreed to it. Trust council also approved the hike in the rate of tickets for many pujas performed during the ongoing Hindu holy month of Shravan.
Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal said proper arrangements should be made for the devotees during the aarti. The trustees also agreed to install an idol of Mother Ganga. It was also dedicated in the meeting to make a new protocol system under the control of the temple trust soon.
Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi, prof Chandramouli Upadhyay, prof Brijbhushan Ojha, Pandit Deepak Malviya, Shri K Venkataraman Ganapati, Pandit Prasad Dixit and additional chief executive officer Nikhilesh Kumar Mishra were prominent among those present in the meeting.
-
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
-
Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium
The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust,, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state. British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.
-
45 tonne lahan seized from Tarn Taran village, 1 arrested
An illicit liquor smuggling racket was busted from Mari Samra village, falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division, with the recovery of 45 tonne lahan on Saturday. The team nabbed one member of the module, identified as Jugraj Singh, while two others, Samsher Singh and Dilbagh Singh Baba, managed to escape. A case under sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Bhikhiwind police station.
-
Unaided colleges’ teachers discuss audit, arrear claims with Punjab education minister
A delegation of Association of Unaided College Teachers, Punjab and Chandigarh, on Friday met the state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh. Teachers raise issues in meeting with DEO The representative delegation of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front met the district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, under the leadership of the organisation's district vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu on Saturday.
-
Maintain record on sale of used mobile phones: Ludhiana police chief to shop owners
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday ordered shop owners to keep record of sellers and buyers of all second-hand mobile phones. Sharma said snatchers involved in the crime sell their mobile phones to shop owners across the city, and in such conditions, police face problems in solving these cases. Sharma had extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshift stalls on roadsides on Saturday.
