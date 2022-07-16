U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students

Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU). It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting.

Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.

In the meeting, it was also proposed to publish a diary based on Hindu calendar on behalf of Kashi Vishwanath temple. At this, the members decided that the work should be done on the basis of the Gita Press.

It was also proposed to install cameras in Kaleshwar temple in Chandauli and Sankat Haran Hanuman temple in Benipur. Members of the council of KV temple trust agreed to it. Trust council also approved the hike in the rate of tickets for many pujas performed during the ongoing Hindu holy month of Shravan.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal said proper arrangements should be made for the devotees during the aarti. The trustees also agreed to install an idol of Mother Ganga. It was also dedicated in the meeting to make a new protocol system under the control of the temple trust soon.

Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi, prof Chandramouli Upadhyay, prof Brijbhushan Ojha, Pandit Deepak Malviya, Shri K Venkataraman Ganapati, Pandit Prasad Dixit and additional chief executive officer Nikhilesh Kumar Mishra were prominent among those present in the meeting.