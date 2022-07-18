U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. No death was reported.
According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Gautam Buddh Nagar 45, Gorakhpur 20, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10.
The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read. Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj and Kaushambi have zero active cases.
“In all, 20,70,655 patients have defeated the infection in the state till now and the recovery rate in the state is 98.75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
The state has reported 20,96,769 cases and 23,554 deaths till now. “At present, the number of new (daily) cases is coming down. We need to keep this fall going further by following Covid-19 protocol,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.
“In all, 37,887 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while 11,85,95,077 samples have been tested till now in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.
-
SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students
In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to start an independent 'admission cell' for them to take the desired admissions. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.
-
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing
A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district. Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.
-
U.P. govt initiative: Covid-19 orphans to be provided special counselling
“One of the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government – the first of its kind in the country – is focused on trauma-informed approach to mental and emotional health treatment. The state government has taken the step to aid those children now living with a permanent void and profound grief after losing their parents during the pandemic,” a press statement from the state government read.
-
Ludhiana | 2 rainwater harvesting wells set up in Gol market to prevent waterlogging
With an aim to recharge groundwater and bring relief to shopkeepers from waterlogging during the rainy season, Ludhiana Improvement Trust established two rainwater harvesting wells in a park at Gol market in Model Town. The move has been undertaken on the recommendations of area councillor Parvinder Lapran under a ongoing project for beautification of the park. Waterlogging has not been witnessed in the market during the rainfall witnessed in the recent past.”
-
CM Eknath Shinde scraps appointments, stays development funds approved by MVA
Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday cancelled the appointment of all the government-run corporations, boards and committees. Shinde also stayed funds for development approved since April last year by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government but tenders are yet to be issued. Issued the orders to this effect on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics