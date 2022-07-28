U.P. logs 478 Covid cases, positivity rate .57%

Uttar Pradesh reported 478 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 82,834 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.57%.

“In all 398 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, and till now, 20,74,548 patients have defeated the infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has 2,871 active cases among whom about 200 are admitted to Covid-19 health facilities.

In Lucknow, 82 new cases were reported while 83 recovered. Among the new cases, 53 are male while the number of active cases is now 475. Among the new cases, Alambagh reported 7, Indira Nagar 6, Sarojininagar 4 and Gosaiganj 2.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement said, “State has tested a total 119380713 covid samples till now.”

State has administered a total 347512293doses of covid vaccine including 397191 doses administered in the past 24-hours, said Prasad.

All Covid-19 health facilities will also have beds reserved for monkeypox patients. There are no cases of monkeypox at present but the hospitals have been directed by the state government to reserve beds. “We have reserved 10-beds for monkeypox patients,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur Hospital.