UP logs 491 new Covid cases, 95 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 491 fresh covid cases on Wednesday taking the number of active covid cases in the state to 2,804, of which 2,608 are in home isolation. Also, as many as 498 patients have recovered from the disease.

“In the past 24 hours, 74,047 covid samples were tested while a total 11,92,97,879 samples have been tested till now in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours, 498 patients have recovered and till now a total 20,74,150 patients have defeated the covid infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, Lucknow reported 95 new covid cases, while 77 patients recovered. Lucknow now has 476 active covid cases.

In Lucknow, Aliganj reported 26 new covid cases, Alambagh 11, Chinhat 11, and Indira Nagar 6 cases.